One of the final interviews by Al Simpson

Today on the show, former U.S. Senator Al Simpson passed away in Cody at the age of 92. We will hear about his legacy. But first, the Wyoming general legislative session has ended. We'll dive into two bans on where transgender people can go in the state. Both were recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming just defunded a program that aimed to put more water on the landscape. And the debate over grizzly bears in our region may be more about humans than about the animals. Those stories and more on Open Spaces.