© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Electricity bills, grizzly bear conservation status, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsHannah HabermannHanna MerzbachMaggie Mullen/WyoFileScott Franz
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:04 PM MST
On the right side of a black-and-white photograph, a woman wearing a long skirt is branding a calf in front of a wooden fence. On the other side of the frame, another woman is sitting on a dark horse.
Montana Historical Society Research Center
/
Evelyn J. Cameron Photograph Collection
“Evelyn Cameron and Janet Williams branding calf,” circa 1910.
Stories
List to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Electricity bills, grizzly bear conservation status, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    This week on Open Spaces, Wyoming lawmakers might roll back a sales tax on electricity, which would save us money but could cripple small towns. That’s a revenue they depend on to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Grizzly bears are still considered threatened in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but scientists say the population has recovered. A new exhibition offers an intimate look into the lives of creative ranching women at the turn of the 20th Century. And, of course, we’ll have our weekly check-in on the Wyoming Legislature with the Cheyenne Roundup. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
See stories by Chris Clements
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Maggie Mullen cut her reporting teeth at Wyoming Public Radio, and spent over five years there as an audio reporter and host. During that time, she became a founding reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between public radio newsrooms across the region. Her work has appeared on NPR, Science Friday, Marketplace, National Native News and PBS NewsHour. Mullen was born and raised in Casper, and lives in Sheridan with her partner. She is most content in the company of their mutt, Moonee, either out for a walk on the prairie, or swimming in Wyoming’s frigid rivers and lakes.
See stories by Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado. His reporting in Steamboat stopped a police station from being built in a city park, saved a historic barn from being destroyed and helped a small town pastor quickly find a kidney donor. His favorite workday in Steamboat was Tuesday, when he could spend many of his mornings skiing untracked powder and his evenings covering city council meetings. Scott received his journalism degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is an outdoorsman who spends at least 20 nights a year in a tent. He spoke his first word, 'outside', as a toddler in Edmonds, Washington. Scott visits the Great Sand Dunes, his favorite Colorado backpacking destination, twice a year. Scott's reporting is part of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.