Electricity bills, grizzly bear conservation status, and more...

There are a lot of energy-related bills in this year’s Wyoming legislative session. Two have received a lot of public outcry recently. One would roll back electricity sales tax, which could cripple small towns, as it’s a revenue they depend on. Another would likely make it more expensive to have rooftop solar. Opponents say it’d remove most of the incentives to use the technology. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan and WyoFile’s Dustin Bleizeffer break the proposals down.
Lawmakers are in the midst of deciding how much the state should spend on programs that impact people's lives across Wyoming — from wildfire recovery to energy projects to support for vulnerable children. We compare what the governor recommended against what lawmakers cut, and where things go from here.
A new exhibition on display at the Jackson Hole History Museum shines the spotlight on female photographers and painters in the American West at a time of great change. Their work offers an intimate look into the lives of creative women on ranches in Wyoming and Montana and offers a different artistic take on that moment in history.
Amid consideration of a federal plan to keep grizzly bears on the endangered species list, we take a step back and look at the facts.
Many states have resisted nuclear waste storage plans. Northwest Colorado is quietly opening the doorAs nuclear waste piles up around the country, many communities are saying ‘no’ to taking it. In a rural corner of Colorado, however, some see the prospect of storing this spent fuel as an opportunity.
