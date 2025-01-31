Electricity bills, grizzly bear conservation status, and more...

This week on Open Spaces, Wyoming lawmakers might roll back a sales tax on electricity, which would save us money but could cripple small towns. That’s a revenue they depend on to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Grizzly bears are still considered threatened in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but scientists say the population has recovered. A new exhibition offers an intimate look into the lives of creative ranching women at the turn of the 20th Century. And, of course, we’ll have our weekly check-in on the Wyoming Legislature with the Cheyenne Roundup. Those stories and more.

Listen • 51:28