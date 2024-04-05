© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast
Open Spaces

Young voters, painted wind turbines and more

By Emily Cohen,
Ryan KelleyMelodie EdwardsWill WalkeyChris ClementsJordan UplingerOlivia Weitz
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:22 PM MDT
A turbine with one blade painted black in a green field. Many more wind turbines are seen in the background.
Courtesy of Jona Whitesides
/
PacifiCorp
A turbine with one blade painted black at a wind farm near Glenrock, Wyo.
    On today's show, we check in with both political parties on how they are hoping to get young voters more involved. Have you ever wondered who is behind the voice that reads all the bills in the Wyoming Legislature? We’ll hear from the Senate reading clerk about his job, and his voice.We learn about a group of Black musicians that left a lasting musical influence on Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. And our podcast, Modern West, is out with a new season --- this time focusing on stories from Wyoming Public Radio reporters. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Emily Cohen
Ryan Kelley
Ryan Kelley works as a Producer at Wyoming Public Media. Kelley was born and raised in Greeley, Colorado and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 2019. From there, Kelley began working in commercial radio as a board operator in Greeley, bringing live and local programming to Northern Colorado listeners. In his free time, Kelley enjoys hiking, music, and getting the opportunity to explore his new home in Wyoming.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is currently a reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. Through 2023, Will was WPR's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
Olivia Weitz