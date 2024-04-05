Young voters, painted wind turbines and more
Segments
-
The new season of Wyoming Public Radio’s podcast The Modern West just dropped its first episode. But the format is pretty different from how we’ve done things in the past. This season, we’re going out in the field with some of the reporters you’ll recognize from Open Spaces.
-
Known as the “red house,” it was originally owned by descendants of the region’s early settlers. It was slated for demolition before it was picked up off its foundation and moved 50 miles south.This was all coordinated by the local organization Shacks on Racks, which also bought the land and renovated the house, for a fraction of the typical price of new construction.
-
“A different standard”: Holly Shenefelt on gendered expectations during basic training Balancing college and basic training in the National GuardA couple of summers ago, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experiences. We’re grateful and excited to share those conversations with our listeners as a monthly series on Open Spaces.
-
If you’ve tuned in to a livestream or sat in the gallery of the Wyoming Senate, odds are you’ve heard the dulcet voice of Randy Fetzer reading out bill descriptions to throngs of seated legislators.
-
At the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody, there’s a wall-size panoramic photo of Wild West show performers, and in it there's a group of Black musicians.Siriana Lundgren studies the musical history of the American West as a Ph.D. candidate at Harvard University. There wasn't much known about Ferris's Satisfied Musical Entertainers, who toured with the Wild West show for two seasons in the early 1900s – until Siriana interned at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West last summer.
-
Research has shown elections to be increasingly focused on the presidential race, leaving down-ballot candidates to adopt standard party policy. That leaves state lawmakers in a unique position to listen and respond directly to young voters.
-
Wind energy is expected to be a big part of the transition away from fossil fuels. But that comes with consequences, including the potential for more deadly collisions between turbines and birds and bats. One experiment underway in Wyoming is studying a potentially game-changing – and simple – solution to this problem.
Listen to the Full Show
-
On today's show, we check in with both political parties on how they are hoping to get young voters more involved. Have you ever wondered who is behind the voice that reads all the bills in the Wyoming Legislature? We’ll hear from the Senate reading clerk about his job, and his voice.We learn about a group of Black musicians that left a lasting musical influence on Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. And our podcast, Modern West, is out with a new season --- this time focusing on stories from Wyoming Public Radio reporters. Those stories and more.