Open Spaces: Podcast

Young voters, painted wind turbines and more.

By Wyoming Public Media
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:23 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's show, we check in with both political parties on how they are hoping to get young voters more involved. Have you ever wondered who is behind the voice that reads all the bills in the Wyoming Legislature? We’ll hear from the Senate reading clerk about his job, and his voice.
We learn about a group of Black musicians that left a lasting musical influence on Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. And our podcast, Modern West, is out with a new season --- this time focusing on stories from Wyoming Public Radio reporters. Those stories and more.

