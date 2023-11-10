© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
November 10. 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Hannah Habermann, Noa Greenspan, Taylor Saunders
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
    Today on the show we hear the first of many stories that we've compiled from last summer when the nonprofit Storycorps hosted an oral history project in Cheyenne with veterans. We'll hear a mom and daughter remembering their family member Scott, who was a veteran. We visit Lander, where a new center for veterans wants to provide a space for community and connection. And we switch gears to an award-winning podcast that discusses hard, intimate topics. It recently featured Wyoming's speaker of the house and his wife – Albert and Sue Sommers. The host speaks to us about why she wanted to talk to them. Those stories and more, coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.

