November 10. 2023
Segments
-
An award-winning podcast features Wyoming’s Speaker of the House and his wife – an interview with the hostThe award winning podcast out of WNYC studios ‘Death, Sex & Money’ wanted to dig in. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan spoke with the show’s host Anna Sale about the episode, 'Married With No Kids and a Ranching Business With No Heirs’.
-
The Lander Community Resource Center officially opened its doors last month. The space is focused on creating a welcoming space for veterans and first responders to process, connect, and access resources.
-
Last summer, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming, in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. We’re grateful to begin sharing those conversations now with our listeners.
-
The 40th Annual Governor's Forum will be next week in Laramie. It will bring business owners from all over Wyoming together to discuss and share ideas through a series of panels. Many people helped organize the event, including Chris Mickey. Wyoming Public Radio’s Taylor Saunders got a preview of the event from him.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show we hear the first of many stories that we’ve compiled from last summer when the nonprofit Storycorps hosted an oral history project in Cheyenne with veterans. We’ll hear a mom and daughter remembering their family member Scott, who was a veteran. We visit Lander, where a new center for veterans wants to provide a space for community and connection. And we switch gears to an award-winning podcast that discusses hard, intimate topics. It recently featured Wyoming’s speaker of the house and his wife – Albert and Sue Sommers. The host speaks to us about why she wanted to talk to them. Those stories and more, coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.