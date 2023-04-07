April 7, 2023
Wyoming lawmakers have had some time to rest and reflect on the 2023 legislative session. Several notable things happened this year – there were a lot of new lawmakers, the Republican party had some division between traditional Republicans and a newer, national party called the Freedom Caucus and there was a budget surplus. Wyoming Public Radio spoke with the leaders of both the House and Senate to re-cap. This interview is with WPR’s Caitlin Tan and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers (R-Sublette County). They spoke recently at Sommers’ ranch in Sublette County.
The President of the Wyoming Senate hopes lawmakers will be able to start meeting in the middle soonWyoming lawmakers have had some time to rest and reflect on the 2023 legislative session. Several notable things happened this year - there were a lot of new lawmakers and the Republican party had some division between traditional Republicans and a newer, national party called the Freedom Caucus and there was a budget surplus rather than dealing with making cuts. Wyoming Public Radio spoke with the leaders of both the House and Senate to re-cap. This interview is with WPR’s Kamila Kudelska and President of the Senate Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower). Kudelska started off by asking him how he felt the session went overall.
The law bans trans girls from playing on female sports teams, and advocates say it’s already making these kids feel unwelcome in the state.
Rural hospitals in Wyoming are a lifeline for small communities throughout the state. But staying afloat can be challenging. Some say Medicaid expansion could help with financial woes but the Wyoming legislature failed to pass it this year. So rural hospitals are finding ways to survive.
The Treefort Music Festival gives small bands, like ones from Wyoming, an opportunity to show off their music and connect with other musicians.
Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston has removed artwork from a new exhibit at its Center for Arts and History, citing a state law that prohibits public funds be used to pay for or promote abortions.
Livestock producers in the Mountain West have been hit hard by this winter’s weather. That’s why Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for relief.
