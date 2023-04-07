© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

April 7, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Hanna MerzbachHugh CookJack CatlinJulie LuchettaKaleb RoedelKamila Kudelska
    Today on the show, we check in with two leaders of the legislature on how they felt it went. Because the legislature didn’t expand Medicaid, some say Wyoming’s rural hospitals are in trouble. Plus, Wyoming is the latest state to ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. The Cowboy State’s beauty has inspired many musicians. But the vastness can also present challenges. Those stories and more.

