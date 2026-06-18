Wyoming Public Radio 4th of July Programs – America’s 250th Anniversary

Friday July 3

3pm- The Making of U.S.- This year, America will celebrate her 250th birthday — marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776. In “The Making of U.S.”, we take a deep dive into some of the things that make America, America, giving you a Civics class refresher. We’ll break down topics like the war for independence, the Constitution, and how our representative Democracy is run. (repeats Sunday July 5th at 12pm)

6pm Mountain Time Podcast Hour-WPM Photo Exhibit. Hear from photographers celebrating Wyoming’s History and America’s 250th Anniversary.

Saturday July 4

9am How to 250- is a one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast This Day, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Host Jody Avirgan traces key stories that brought us to this moment, with a look back at the 1976 bicentennial and advice for listeners on how to celebrate America 250. Featuring historians Kellie Carter Jackson and Nicole Hemmer, plus reflections from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns.

11am BuffaloGrass- Celebrate the 4th with Kelli Trujillo featuring the best in bluegrass, folk and western music.

2pm American Routes-4th of July with American Folklife Center We celebrate our nation’s 250th year with a live concert in honor of the American Folklife Center’s 50-year legacy at the Library of Congress. We’ll hear New Orleans jazz from trumpeter Kermit Ruffins and his Barbeque Swingers, Afro-Creole Louisiana acapella Juré, a mix of French and Native American songs from the band Bogue Chitto and Cajun music from accordionist and singer Bruce Daigrepont.May the Fourth be with us, on American Routes!

7pm Grand Teton Music Festival- Patriotic Pops Live- Festival favorite Capathia Jenkins returns to celebrate the Fourth of July with the Festival Orchestra in this festive Jackson Hole tradition. Conductor Donato Cabrera makes his GTMF debut, leading a program of patriotic & American music including Copland, Sousa, John Williams and more.