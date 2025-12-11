WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA -HOLIDAY PROGRAMS 2025

Monday Dec 15

8pmCandles Burning Brightly- A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Fri Dec 19

3pm Selected Shorts-What You Wish For- Host Meg Wolitzer presents three Christmas stories in different moods—satirical, fantastical, and nostalgic: “A Visit from Saint Nicholas (In the Ernest Hemingway Manner),” by James Thurber, performed by James Naughton. “O’Brien’s First Christmas,” by Jeanette Winterson, performed by Jayne Atkinson.“One Christmas,” by Truman Capote, performed by John Shea. (repeats Dec 21- 12pm)

Saturday Dec 20

11am – 1pmBuffaloGrass Christmas Special- Kelli Trujillo brings you the best in bluegrass and folk music celebrating the winter solstice and the Christmas holidays.

6pm – 8pmRetro Cocktail Hour Holiday Extravaganza- Spike the egg nogg or mix your favorite mocktail and enjoy Darrell Brogdon’s exotic retro holiday music that is always shaken, not stirred.

Sunday Dec 21

7pm In Winter’s Glow- A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

8pmA Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas - Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, with music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire.

Mon Dec 22

8pm Carols Customs and Candlelight- The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals.

Tues Dec 23

8pm A Chanticleer Christmas- Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer brings its Christmas program including original arrangements of well-known tunes drawn from Classical, Jazz, and Popular traditions.

Wed Dec 24

8pm St. Olaf Christmas Festival- A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Thur Dec 25

9am Welcome Christmas- Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

10am – 12pm Wyoming Sounds Holiday Harmony and Rhythm.Join Grady Kirkpatrick for seasonal selections and Christmas songs from Americana and Wyoming musicians.

8pm Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra-Holiday Magic- The CSO concert features special guests All-City Children’s Chorus, Cheyenne Chamber Singers and En Avant Dance Studio. You’ll hear a selection of beloved holiday favorites and new takes on traditional classics.

Fri Dec 26

3pmFeeding the Family from Marketplace- We’ll have tips for making festive meals on a shoestring budget; we’ll talk about how to avoid the pressure of putting on a good show; and we’ll look at the little-known economic history of one of America’s favorite desserts. (repeats Dec 28 12pm)

Mon Dec 29

10am2025 Remembered from the Current-Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year.. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Wed Dec 31

9am – 12pm Wyoming Sounds Top 2025 Songs Countdown- Join Grady Kirkpatrick as he plays back listener picks for top songs of 2025 including favorite Wyoming artist releases.

CLASSICAL WYOMING

Dec 24- 8am A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols- Since 1918, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has offered listeners an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

Dec 25 10am -St. Olaf Christmas Festival- A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.