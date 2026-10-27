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The 1932 Lake Placid Olympics #642: Charles H. Brown Papers

Published October 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of a booklet about the 1932 Winter Olympic Games. Box 9, Charles H. Brown papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — The 1932 Lake Placid Olympics - Charles H. Brown Papers image1.jpg
Cover of a booklet about the 1932 Winter Olympic Games. Box 9, Charles H. Brown papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Schedule for the 1932 Winter Olympic Games. Box 9, Charles H. Brown papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — The 1932 Lake Placid Olympics - Charles H. Brown Papers image2.jpg
Schedule for the 1932 Winter Olympic Games. Box 9, Charles H. Brown papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

While the Summer Olympics date back to ancient Greece, the Winter Olympics are a more recent phenomenon. The first two Winter Olympic Games were held in Europe. Then, in 1932, Lake Placid, New York hosted the worldwide competition.

The Lake Placid Games included four major winter sports: skiing, skating, hockey and bobsled racing. For fans of ski jumping, the specially designed ski hill promised to propel skiers some 200 feet into the air. The bobsled run offered hairpin turns and zigzag curves.

Dog sled racing and curling were the Game’s demonstration sports. Preparations for the Games involved the whole Lake Placid community. A new Olympic stadium was built. People opened their homes to accommodate the thousands of guests expected to attend.

Visitors were assured that despite its remote location, the village of Lake Placid offered “smart Fifth Avenue shops of New York City” and Wall Street brokerage houses.

Learn more in the papers of Charles H. Brown at UW’s American Heritage Center.

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