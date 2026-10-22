Liberace, Showman Extraordinaire #641: Dave A. Epstein Papers

In the 1950s, Liberace was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He was known equally for his dramatic piano playing and his flamboyant clothing. In concert, he played everything from Chopin and Debussy to boogie-woogie and the blues. Liberace often performed with his older brother, George, who played the violin.

Although his detractors panned him for wearing sequined jackets and ruffled shirts, Liberace said that his glittering coats were “simply spectacular showmanship.”

Liberace toured Europe, where newspapers breathlessly reported on every aspect of his trip – from what he was wearing – “a black mohair coat and crocodile shoes” – to his dining habits -“iced sherry and a traditional English breakfast in the morning.” In London, he had a command performance before the Queen. In Rome, he had an audience with the Pope.

Back at home in California, Liberace built a house with a piano-shaped swimming pool in the backyard.

See the papers of Dave A. Epstein, Liberace’s publicist, at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.