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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Liberace, Showman Extraordinaire #641: Dave A. Epstein Papers

Published October 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of a fan welcoming Liberace as he arrives by train. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Liberace - Dave A. Epstein Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of a fan welcoming Liberace as he arrives by train. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Liberace on stage. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Liberace - Dave A. Epstein Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Liberace on stage. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Liberace standing next to his piano-shaped swimming pool at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Liberace - Dave A. Epstein Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Liberace standing next to his piano-shaped swimming pool at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. Box 3, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Pages from the concert program for Liberace’s Dublin, Ireland performance, October 13, 1956. Box 9, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Liberace - Dave A. Epstein Papers image4.jpg
Pages from the concert program for Liberace’s Dublin, Ireland performance, October 13, 1956. Box 9, Dave A. Epstein papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In the 1950s, Liberace was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He was known equally for his dramatic piano playing and his flamboyant clothing. In concert, he played everything from Chopin and Debussy to boogie-woogie and the blues. Liberace often performed with his older brother, George, who played the violin.

Although his detractors panned him for wearing sequined jackets and ruffled shirts, Liberace said that his glittering coats were “simply spectacular showmanship.”

Liberace toured Europe, where newspapers breathlessly reported on every aspect of his trip – from what he was wearing – “a black mohair coat and crocodile shoes” – to his dining habits -“iced sherry and a traditional English breakfast in the morning.” In London, he had a command performance before the Queen. In Rome, he had an audience with the Pope.

Back at home in California, Liberace built a house with a piano-shaped swimming pool in the backyard.

See the papers of Dave A. Epstein, Liberace’s publicist, at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America