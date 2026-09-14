The Lone Ranger’s Cheyenne Adventure #629: American Heritage Center Photo Collections

In July 1948, Brace Beemer, the iconic radio voice of the Lone Ranger, visited Cheyenne Frontier Days. The masked rider, atop his trusty steed, rode in the Frontier Days parade.

Mayor Ben Nelson proclaimed Cheyenne "Lone Ranger Frontier Town" for the day. He bestowed the title of honorary mayor upon the legendary hero.

The radio program also held a nationwide contest, with Cheyenne as the answer. When asked during a broadcast, "What city or town in the United States, in celebration of the Lone Ranger's 15th anniversary, is changing its name to the Lone Ranger Frontier Town?" Kenneth Friedley of Cleveland, Ohio, responded correctly. His prize? A trip to Cheyenne Frontier Days, a complete western outfit, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the Lone Ranger himself.

For those seeking more western tales, UW’s American Heritage Center offers a motherlode of materials to be explored – no silver bullets required.