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Lady Governor #609: Nellie Tayloe Ross Papers

Published July 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A cartoon by William A. Rogers depicting newly elected Governor of Wyoming Nellie Tayloe Ross. The cartoon appeared in the Washington Star, March 4, 1925. Box 34, Nellie Tayloe Ross papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Lady Governor - Nellie Tayloe Ross Papers image1.jpg
A cartoon by William A. Rogers depicting newly elected Governor of Wyoming Nellie Tayloe Ross. The cartoon appeared in the Washington Star, March 4, 1925. Box 34, Nellie Tayloe Ross papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Nellie Tayloe Ross, signing her oath of office for Governor of Wyoming, January 5, 1925. Also pictured are Wyoming Chief Justice Chas. T. Potter, son Wm. Bradford Ross, sister-in-law Mrs. Tayloe, son George Ross and brother Judge Tayloe. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Lady Governor - Nellie Tayloe Ross Papers image2.jpg
Photo of Nellie Tayloe Ross, signing her oath of office for Governor of Wyoming, January 5, 1925. Also pictured are Wyoming Chief Justice Chas. T. Potter, son Wm. Bradford Ross, sister-in-law Mrs. Tayloe, son George Ross and brother Judge Tayloe. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Campaign poster for Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross’ re-election campaign, 1926. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Lady Governor - Nellie Tayloe Ross Papers image3.jpg
Campaign poster for Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross’ re-election campaign, 1926. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Statement by Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross to the voters of Wyoming, from a card distributed during her re-election campaign, 1926. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Lady Governor - Nellie Tayloe Ross Papers image4.jpg
Statement by Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross to the voters of Wyoming, from a card distributed during her re-election campaign, 1926. Nellie Tayloe Ross photo file, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

On November 7th, 1924, the nation’s first female governor was elected. Her name was Nellie Tayloe Ross. She was chosen to replace her husband, William Bradford Ross, who had been the governor of Wyoming. William died suddenly of complications of appendicitis.

Ross, a Democrat, defied odds in a year when the Democratic presidential candidate was soundly defeated. She was sworn in as Wyoming’s thirteenth governor.

One of the first pieces of legislation she was eager to see enacted was banking reform. There had been several bank failures in Wyoming, leaving customers penniless and without recourse. Ross was also a proponent of prohibition. It was perhaps her support of that which caused her to lose her bid for re-election in 1926.

Read the Nellie Tayloe Ross papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about her remarkable years serving as Wyoming’s first and only female governor.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250250 America