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My Fair Lady #602: Frank McDonald Papers

Published June 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of a publicity program for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — My Fair Lady - Frank McDonald Papers image1.jpg
Cover of a publicity program for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity photo for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — My Fair Lady - Frank McDonald Papers image2.jpg
Publicity photo for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity photo for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — My Fair Lady - Frank McDonald Papers image3.jpg
Publicity photo for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cast and production crew list for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — My Fair Lady - Frank McDonald Papers image4.jpg
Cast and production crew list for the film My Fair Lady, 1964. Box 19, Frank McDonald papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The 1964 Warner Brothers film My Fair Lady was an Academy Award winning blockbuster. The film’s memorable musical numbers included “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “The Rain in Spain”. Listen in to a few bars.

My Fair Lady.mp3

The musical film was based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. President of Warner Brothers Pictures, Jack Warner, had seen My Fair Lady performed on Broadway. He was so impressed with the stage performance that he insisted on bringing it to the big screen.

Jack Warner, himself, was the producer. He threw the whole of Warner Brothers creative power behind the production. It was a pricey endeavor – with an eye-popping budget of 17 million dollars.

The film starred Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller. Rex Harrison played opposite her as the intellectually snobbish linguistics professor Henry Higgins.

See the Frank McDonald papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250