Move to Lander! #569: L.L. Newton Papers

In 1927, the members of the Lander Chamber of Commerce were eager to attract new businesses and residents to the area. They prepared a booklet describing the advantages and attractions of Lander and the Wind River Valley.

Lander sat at the western terminus of the Chicago and North Western Railway. With a population of only 2,000, the town boasted a modern flour mill, a grain elevator, and a creamery. There were nearly one hundred business establishments, three hotels and seven churches.

The brochure declared, “Lander needs any number of energetic, progressive farmers and ranchmen … and more summer resorts to care for the ever-increasing tourist trade.” For those interested in moving to Lander, there were abundant agricultural opportunities. In addition to cattle and sheep ranching, poultry farming was booming. Potatoes and peas were among the cash crops grown, along with feed crops like barley and oats.

For those more interested in recreating, mountain climbing and fishing opportunities were plentiful.

