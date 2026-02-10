© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Move to Lander! #569: L.L. Newton Papers

Published February 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photographs of Lander buildings including the Federal building, the Noble Hotel, the Lander Public Library and the Bishop Randall Hospital as well as the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River, 1927. Box 1, L.L. Newton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of cattle, sheep and scenery around Lander, 1927. Box 1, L.L. Newton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of potato farming, barley harvesting and Lander turkeys, 1927. Box 1, L.L. Newton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
Table showing the average annual income from livestock and produce for the Lander area, 1927. Box 1, L.L. Newton papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
In 1927, the members of the Lander Chamber of Commerce were eager to attract new businesses and residents to the area. They prepared a booklet describing the advantages and attractions of Lander and the Wind River Valley.

Lander sat at the western terminus of the Chicago and North Western Railway. With a population of only 2,000, the town boasted a modern flour mill, a grain elevator, and a creamery. There were nearly one hundred business establishments, three hotels and seven churches.

The brochure declared, “Lander needs any number of energetic, progressive farmers and ranchmen … and more summer resorts to care for the ever-increasing tourist trade.” For those interested in moving to Lander, there were abundant agricultural opportunities. In addition to cattle and sheep ranching, poultry farming was booming. Potatoes and peas were among the cash crops grown, along with feed crops like barley and oats.

For those more interested in recreating, mountain climbing and fishing opportunities were plentiful.

Learn more by reading the L.L. Newton papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

