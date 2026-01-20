© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Award Winning Actress Joanne Woodward #563: Pete Martin Papers

Published January 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of Joanne Woodward from the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune This Week Magazine, March 23, 1958. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Award Winning Actress Joanne Woodward - Pete Martin Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Joanne Woodward from the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune This Week Magazine, March 23, 1958. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Joanne Woodward and her husband, Paul Newman in their New York apartment. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Award Winning Actress Joanne Woodward - Pete Martin Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Joanne Woodward and her husband, Paul Newman in their New York apartment. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of Joanne Woodward at the Academy Awards, 1957. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Award Winning Actree Joanne Woodward - Pete Martin Papers image3.jpg
Photographs of Joanne Woodward at the Academy Awards, 1957. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article about Joanne Woodward from Photoplay magazine, April 1958. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Award Winning Actress Joanne Woodward - Pete Martin Papers image4.jpg
Article about Joanne Woodward from Photoplay magazine, April 1958. Box 40, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Joanne Woodward was a star of the stage, movies, and television. Her career as an actress spanned more than six decades. She was born in Georgia in 1930. Early insecurities drove her towards acting, where she felt comfortable “becoming someone else.” After starring in high school theatrical productions, she attended Louisiana State University. She majored in dramatics. But she longed to move to New York City.

Her father reluctantly agreed, and she enrolled in the Neighborhood Playhouse Dramatic School.She met her husband-to-be, Paul Newman, when they were both understudies for the Broadway production Picnic. In 1957 she wowed audiences with her performance as a woman with multiple personalities in the film The Three Faces of Eve. She won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Critics called her a fresh, green-eyed beauty with an intriguingly smoky voice. Despite her success, Woodward surprised the press by declaring “I don’t want to be an actress.” She envisioned herself working with emotionally disturbed children.

For more information, see the Pete Martin papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250