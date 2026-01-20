Award Winning Actress Joanne Woodward #563: Pete Martin Papers

Joanne Woodward was a star of the stage, movies, and television. Her career as an actress spanned more than six decades. She was born in Georgia in 1930. Early insecurities drove her towards acting, where she felt comfortable “becoming someone else.” After starring in high school theatrical productions, she attended Louisiana State University. She majored in dramatics. But she longed to move to New York City.

Her father reluctantly agreed, and she enrolled in the Neighborhood Playhouse Dramatic School.She met her husband-to-be, Paul Newman, when they were both understudies for the Broadway production Picnic. In 1957 she wowed audiences with her performance as a woman with multiple personalities in the film The Three Faces of Eve. She won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Critics called her a fresh, green-eyed beauty with an intriguingly smoky voice. Despite her success, Woodward surprised the press by declaring “I don’t want to be an actress.” She envisioned herself working with emotionally disturbed children.

