Blackmail in the Senate #562: Lester Hunt Papers

In the early 1950s, at the height of Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-communist witch hunts, Wyoming U.S. Senator Lester Hunt faced a terrible choice. Republican colleagues threatened to publicize the arrest of Hunt's son on morals charges if the Democratic senator did not resign.

Despite the blackmail, Hunt chose to run for re-election, putting principle above politics. But the anguish took its toll. On June 8th, 1954, Hunt withdrew from the race, citing health concerns.

Eleven days later, he tragically took his own life in his Senate office.

The cost of standing up to McCarthy era tactics was high but Hunt continues to inspire. His papers document this dark and complex chapter in American politics. They are preserved at the American Heritage Center., ensuring his legacy endures for generations to come.

