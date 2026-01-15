© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Blackmail in the Senate #562: Lester Hunt Papers

Published January 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Portrait of Lester Hunt. Photo file: Hunt, Lester. American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 5  — Blackmail in the Senate - Lester Hunt Papers image1.jpg
Portrait of Lester Hunt. Photo file: Hunt, Lester. American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Holiday card found in a scrapbook in Lester Hunt’s papers featuring photos of himself, Buddy, Elise, and Nathelle. The card is from his time as Wyoming governor. Box 47, Lester C. Hunt papers, Coll. No. 270, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 5  — Blackmail in the Senate - Lester Hunt Papers image2.jpg
Holiday card found in a scrapbook in Lester Hunt’s papers featuring photos of himself, Buddy, Elise, and Nathelle. The card is from his time as Wyoming governor. Box 47, Lester C. Hunt papers, Coll. No. 270, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo from a scrapbook in Hunt’s papers relating to his gubernatorial campaign. Box 47, Lester C. Hunt papers, Coll. No. 270, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 5  — Blackmail in the Senate - Lester Hunt Papers image3.jpg
Photo from a scrapbook in Hunt’s papers relating to his gubernatorial campaign. Box 47, Lester C. Hunt papers, Coll. No. 270, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Joseph McCarthy with his wife, Styles Bridges of New Hampshire, and Herman Welker of Idaho with his wife. Photo from New Hampshire Archives and Records Management.
4 of 5  — Blackmail in the Senate - Lester Hunt Papers image4.jpg
Joseph McCarthy with his wife, Styles Bridges of New Hampshire, and Herman Welker of Idaho with his wife. Photo from New Hampshire Archives and Records Management.
Senator Hunt’s coffin lying in state in the rotunda of the Wyoming State Capitol. Photo from the Brammar Collection, Wyoming State Archives.
5 of 5  — Blackmail in the Senate - Lester Hunt Papers image5.jpg
Senator Hunt’s coffin lying in state in the rotunda of the Wyoming State Capitol. Photo from the Brammar Collection, Wyoming State Archives.

In the early 1950s, at the height of Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-communist witch hunts, Wyoming U.S. Senator Lester Hunt faced a terrible choice. Republican colleagues threatened to publicize the arrest of Hunt's son on morals charges if the Democratic senator did not resign.

Despite the blackmail, Hunt chose to run for re-election, putting principle above politics. But the anguish took its toll. On June 8th, 1954, Hunt withdrew from the race, citing health concerns.
Eleven days later, he tragically took his own life in his Senate office.

The cost of standing up to McCarthy era tactics was high but Hunt continues to inspire. His papers document this dark and complex chapter in American politics. They are preserved at the American Heritage Center., ensuring his legacy endures for generations to come.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250