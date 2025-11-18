Nat King Cole #545: Ernest Tidyman Papers
1 of 4 — Nat King Cole - Ernest Tidyman Papers image3.jpg
Publicity poster for the biopic The Nat King Cole Story, 1985. Box 62, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4 — Nat King Cole - Ernest TIdyman Papers image1.jpg
A page of the draft script for the biopic The Nat King Cole Story by Ernest Tidyman and Chris Clark Tidyman. Box 62, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4 — Nat King Cole - Ernest Tidyman Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Nat King Cole and President Lyndon B. Johnson from the New York Journal American newspaper, February 15, 1965. Box 98, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4 — Nat King Cole - Ernest Tidyman Papers image4.jpg
Page of a score for the song “Mister Cole Won’t Rock and Roll” by Nat King Cole. Box 98, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
Musician Nat King Cole was one of the most popular and influential entertainers of the 20th century. And even after his death, his music continues to be acclaimed.
Nat King Cole was born in Alabama in 1919. His musical education began with training as a classical pianist. By the time he was fifteen he was performing professionally as a jazz musician. But it was his smooth baritone voice that brought him fame and fortune.
One of his chart-topping singles was “Nature Boy”. Released in 1948, it sold over a million records. Listen in to a few bars:
Nat King Cole clip1.mp3
Learn more about the life and music of Nat King Cole in the Ernest Tidyman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center