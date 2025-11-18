Nat King Cole #545: Ernest Tidyman Papers

Musician Nat King Cole was one of the most popular and influential entertainers of the 20th century. And even after his death, his music continues to be acclaimed.

Nat King Cole was born in Alabama in 1919. His musical education began with training as a classical pianist. By the time he was fifteen he was performing professionally as a jazz musician. But it was his smooth baritone voice that brought him fame and fortune.

One of his chart-topping singles was “Nature Boy”. Released in 1948, it sold over a million records. Listen in to a few bars:

Nat King Cole clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:19

Learn more about the life and music of Nat King Cole in the Ernest Tidyman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center