© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Standard Oil of California #539: The Early Years – Lloyd F. Bayer Papers

Published October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of an early Standard Oil service station and a horse drawn Standard Oil delivery tanker, 1907. Box 3, Lloyd F. Bayer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Standard Oil of California - The Early Years - Lloyd F. Bayer Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of an early Standard Oil service station and a horse drawn Standard Oil delivery tanker, 1907. Box 3, Lloyd F. Bayer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of a Standard Oil ocean tanker, delivery truck and service station, 1937. Box 3, Lloyd F. Bayer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Standard Oil of California - The Early Years - Lloyd F. Bayer Papers image2.jpg
Photographs of a Standard Oil ocean tanker, delivery truck and service station, 1937. Box 3, Lloyd F. Bayer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In 1875, Standard Oil of California got its start. Originally known as the California Star Oil Works Company, it concentrated its efforts on refining and marketing kerosene needed for lighting. But before long the widespread use of the internal combustion engine extended that demand to gasoline and motor oils.

In 1907, Standard Oil opened the first branded service station in the U.S. It was in Seattle adjacent to a Standard warehouse. For the first time, the general public could buy gasoline directly from a petroleum refiner. It was the beginning of a long and successful line of customer focused service stations.

Standard Oil was responsible for other industry breakthroughs. The company had remarkably forward-looking personnel policies, extending the 8-hour workday to production workers and offering employees insurance, pensions, and vacations.

Learn more in the Lloyd F. Bayer papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250