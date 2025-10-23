© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Signs and Songs #538: Hands in Harmony Records

Published October 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of the Hands in Harmony group in Washington D.C. Box 1, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Signs and Songs - Hands in Harmony Records image1.jpg
Photograph of the Hands in Harmony group in Washington D.C. Box 1, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of the Hands in Harmony group performing at a Colorado Rockies baseball game. Box 1, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Signs and Songs - Hands in Harmony Records image4.jpg
Photographs of the Hands in Harmony group performing at a Colorado Rockies baseball game. Box 1, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Flyer advertising a Hands in Harmony performance in New York. Box 9, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Signs and Songs - Hands in Harmony Records image3.jpg
Flyer advertising a Hands in Harmony performance in New York. Box 9, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Hands in Harmony members in New York City, June 18, 2002. Box 3, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Signs and Songs - Hands in Harmony Records image2.jpg
Photograph of Hands in Harmony members in New York City, June 18, 2002. Box 3, Hands in Harmony records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Cheyenne based non-profit organization Hands in Harmony was a dedicated group of young people who spoke and sang with their hands. Martha Borgaard directed the group which promoted awareness of the hearing impaired. Their uniquely choreographed sign language performances were a hit all across the U.S. Members of the group ranged in age from 4 to 19.

Hands in Harmony’s message was one of understanding, communication, and love. Members of the deaf community advised the organization and helped with interpretation.

The group could be found signing to music at Frontier Days and in front of Mount Rushmore. Spring break and summer road trips took them to Disney World, New York City and Washington D.C. In 1991 they were featured on ABC television’s Good Morning America and in 2002 they appeared on the Today Show.

Hands in Harmony received the Wyoming Governor’s Award for the Arts in 1997.

Learn more by reading through the Hands in Harmony records at UW’s American Heritage Center

Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250