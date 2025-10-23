Signs and Songs #538: Hands in Harmony Records

The Cheyenne based non-profit organization Hands in Harmony was a dedicated group of young people who spoke and sang with their hands. Martha Borgaard directed the group which promoted awareness of the hearing impaired. Their uniquely choreographed sign language performances were a hit all across the U.S. Members of the group ranged in age from 4 to 19.

Hands in Harmony’s message was one of understanding, communication, and love. Members of the deaf community advised the organization and helped with interpretation.

The group could be found signing to music at Frontier Days and in front of Mount Rushmore. Spring break and summer road trips took them to Disney World, New York City and Washington D.C. In 1991 they were featured on ABC television’s Good Morning America and in 2002 they appeared on the Today Show.

Hands in Harmony received the Wyoming Governor’s Award for the Arts in 1997.

Learn more by reading through the Hands in Harmony records at UW’s American Heritage Center