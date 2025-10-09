McClelland Barclay #534: Charles William Burdick Family Papers

McClelland Barclay, or “Mac” as he preferred to be called, was born in Missouri in 1891. He developed an interest in art and design as a young man.

At the beginning of World War I he won a prize for a Naval poster he designed. It was the start of a lifetime association with the U.S. Navy. During the war he worked as a camouflage artist. In the 1920s and 30s he made a name for himself as an illustrator for magazines like The Ladies’ Home Journal.

Before World War II broke out, “Mac” joined the Navy, where he was commissioned as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Reserve. Assigned to paint recruiting posters, he was constantly trying to get closer to the action. He refused to paint anything he didn’t know about firsthand, which is how he found himself on a landing craft in the South Pacific. The boat he was on was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. “Mac” Barclay was declared missing in action on July 18th, 1943.

