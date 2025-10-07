© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Invitation to a Winter Picnic #533: Constantine Peter Arnold Papers

Published October 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
An “Invitation to Winter Picnic” from Constantine Peter Arnold, February 7, 1923. Box 45, Constantine Peter Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Invitation to a Winter Picnic - Constantine Peter Arnold Papers image1.jpg
An “Invitation to Winter Picnic” from Constantine Peter Arnold, February 1924. Box 45, Constantine Peter Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Invitation to a Winter Picnic - Constantine Peter Arnold Papers image2.jpg
An “Invitation Winter Birthday Picnic” from Constantine Peter Arnold, February 7, 1925. Box 45, Constantine Peter Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Invitation to a Winter Picnic - Constantine Peter Arnold Papers image3.jpg
Text from an “Invitation Winter Birthday Picnic” from Constantine Peter Arnold, February 7, 1925. Box 45, Constantine Peter Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Invitation to a Winter Picnic - Constantine Peter Arnold Papers image4.jpg
Constantine Peter Arnold was a man with a sense of humor. He was a lawyer, Democratic politician, and Laramie businessman. But to some of his friends, he was notorious for throwing an annual winter picnic. He created elaborate, professionally printed invitations for the picnic, held to celebrate his February birthday.

The event occurred on Arnold’s ranch, twenty-two miles from Laramie, on the Little Laramie River. In his 1923 invitation Arnold wrote “It is something to strike terror in the stoutest heart and make the blood run cold – a winter picnic”. He promised guests “big campfires among the trees, where you can warm yourself – one side at a time”.

He offered up a menu of baked beans, brown bread, ham roasted in molasses and studded with cloves, an orange and plenty of good hot coffee, “strong enough to float an iron wedge”.

Learn more in the Constantine Peter Arnold papers at UW’s American Heritage Center

