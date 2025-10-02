Hollywood Legend Paul Newman #532: Lester David Papers

Paul Newman was a man of many talents. Best known as a star of screen, stage, and television, he was also a competitive race car driver, food company founder, philanthropist, and a liberal political activist. Newman was born on January 26, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio.

He made his acting debut at the age of 10. He joined the Navy after high school and served as a radio operator on naval torpedo planes during World War II. Following the war, he went on to major in dramatics and economics at Kenyon College.

Before long Newman had made a name for himself performing in summer stock and community theatre productions. He did postgraduate studies at Yale and then moved to New York in 1951. He found work performing on television almost immediately. From the mid-1950s on, Newman was one of film’s most dominant male stars. He was awarded an Oscar, Emmy and multiple Golden Globes.

See the Lester David papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.