© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Swiss Family Robinson #530: Pete Martin Papers

Published September 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Publicity for Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson film. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Swiss Family Robinson - Pete Martin Papers image1.jpg
Publicity for Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson film. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Brochure advertising Tobago, where Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson movie was filmed. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Swiss Family Robinson - Pete Martin Papers image2.jpg
Brochure advertising Tobago, where Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson movie was filmed. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the synopsis for Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson film. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Swiss Family Robinson - Pete Martin Papers image3.jpg
Page of the synopsis for Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson film. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the shooting script for Swiss Family Robinson, July 10, 1959. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Swiss Family Robinson - Pete Martin Papers image4.jpg
Page of the shooting script for Swiss Family Robinson, July 10, 1959. Box 73, Pete Martin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Disney’s 1960 film, Swiss Family Robinson, follows the adventures of a family of five who are ship-wrecked on a deserted island. Through teamwork and ingenuity, they manage to build a tree house full of clever contraptions. All is well until a band of pirates threaten to destroy the Robinson’s paradise.

The movie was filmed on location in Tobago, an island in the Caribbean. It was a pricey venture, with a five-million-dollar budget. In addition to a shipwreck and a tree house, Disney built a complete film studio in Tobago. Nearly a thousand people comprised the cast and crew.

Disney flew a whole menagerie of animals to Tobago for filming. The cast included a tiger, a baby elephant, and 34 spider monkeys. A zebra named Kitty, also featured in the film. Kitty had a fondness for tobacco, so animal trainers mixed a pack of cigarettes into her feed each day. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy Kitty. She begged for cigarettes on the set.

See the Pete Martin papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center