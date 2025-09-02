Truth or Consequences #522: Mort Reis Lewis Papers

The radio show Truth or Consequences first aired on NBC radio in 1940. It was hosted by Ralph Edwards. The premise of the show was simple. Contestants were asked to answer a question – often a riddle. Failure to give the correct answer led to a consequence.

Usually, the consequence was a zany stunt that left audiences laughing. The program was wildly successful. It also had a softer side. Some of the gags included an unexpected reunion between a member of the military who had been serving overseas and their unsuspecting family members. Contestants were good sports and always received prizes.



One of the show’s biggest gags lives on. In 1950, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the program, Edwards challenged listeners to change their town’s name to Truth or Consequences. The citizens of Hot Spring, New Mexico rose to the occasion and voted in favor of renaming their town. Edwards broadcast his show from the newly renamed Truth or Consequences and mapmakers across the U.S. got to work updating their New Mexico maps.

See scripts from the Truth or Consequences radio show in the Mort Reis Lewis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center