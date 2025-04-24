© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Preservation Activist #485: Frederick Albert Gutheim Papers

Published April 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Frederick Gutheim on his Maryland farm, taken from Historic Preservation magazine, March 1990. Box 64, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Preservation Activist - Frederick Albert Gutheim Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Frederick Gutheim on his Maryland farm, taken from Historic Preservation magazine, March 1990. Box 64, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Summary of Frederick Gutheim’s academic appointments, 1976. Box 64, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Preservation Activist - Frederick Albert Gutheim Papers image2.jpg
Summary of Frederick Gutheim’s academic appointments, 1976. Box 64, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Frederick Gutheim, 1982. Box 142, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Preservation Activist - Frederick Albert Gutheim Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Frederick Gutheim, 1982. Box 142, Frederick Albert Gutheim papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Fritz Gutheim was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1908. He launched his academic career as a student at the University of Wisconsin in 1927. It was the beginning of a long association with academia, even though Gutheim confessed to being a mediocre student. As a young man, he gained an appreciation for architecture by working with the acclaimed Frank Lloyd Wright.

Gutheim went on to become an expert in urban planning and historic preservation. His interest in preserving historic structures influenced the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act. Gutheim also authored several books, including The Potomac, about the river, its history and the people who used it for commerce and recreation. Gutheim became a professor at George Washington University in 1971. He influenced thousands of students, encouraging them to take leadership roles in historic preservation organizations.

Gutheim’s preservation interests extended to rural areas, including the area where he lived in Maryland. He was instrumental in establishing the Sugarloaf Regional Trails Center.

Learn more in the Frederick Albert Gutheim papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air America Heritage Center