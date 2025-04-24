Preservation Activist #485: Frederick Albert Gutheim Papers

Fritz Gutheim was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1908. He launched his academic career as a student at the University of Wisconsin in 1927. It was the beginning of a long association with academia, even though Gutheim confessed to being a mediocre student. As a young man, he gained an appreciation for architecture by working with the acclaimed Frank Lloyd Wright.

Gutheim went on to become an expert in urban planning and historic preservation. His interest in preserving historic structures influenced the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act. Gutheim also authored several books, including The Potomac, about the river, its history and the people who used it for commerce and recreation. Gutheim became a professor at George Washington University in 1971. He influenced thousands of students, encouraging them to take leadership roles in historic preservation organizations.

Gutheim’s preservation interests extended to rural areas, including the area where he lived in Maryland. He was instrumental in establishing the Sugarloaf Regional Trails Center.

