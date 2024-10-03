© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Bette Davis’ Comeback #427: Daniel Taradash Papers

Published October 3, 2024 at 10:20 AM MDT
Photograph of Bette Davis signing autographs, taken for a Collier's magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Bette Davis' Comeback - Daniel Taradash Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Bette Davis signing autographs, taken for a Collier’s magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Bette Davis and her daughter Barbara and son Max on the beach in Maine, taken for a Collier's magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Bette Davis' Comeback - Daniel Taradash Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Bette Davis and her daughter Barbara and son Max on the beach in Maine, taken for a Collier’s magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of Bette Davis at home in Maine, taken for a Collier's magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Bette Davis' Comeback - Daniel Taradash Papers image3.jpg
Photographs of Bette Davis at home in Maine, taken for a Collier’s magazine article, December 9, 1955. Box 70, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Oscar winning actress Bette Davis had a nearly sixty-year long career in film and on Broadway, but in 1953 it was nearly cut short by a debilitating case of osteomyelitis. The bone disease, caused by bacteria, struck Davis in the jaw. She was in the midst of a Broadway show when she collapsed on stage.

Unbeknownst to her, her jawbone had become riddled with infection. An oral surgeon had to remove nearly half of her jaw. Concerned that he would ruin her career as an actress, the doctor used an unconventional operating technique. Davis’ jawbone was saved, though it took her nearly two years to recover.

She and her young family moved from Hollywood to Maine. She wondered if she would ever work again. Fortunately for movie fans everywhere, she made a comeback in the 1955 film The Virgin Queen. She went on to star in dozens of films, continuing to act into her eighties.

Learn more about the life and career of Bette Davis by reading the Daniel Taradash papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

