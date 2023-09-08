© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives on the Air 312: World Traveling Mountaineer – Lothar Kolbig Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT
Image 1: Nepalese trekking permit, June 10, 1971. Box 1, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 1: Nepalese trekking permit, June 10, 1971. Box 1, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Swiss Alpine Club membership card, July 20, 1954. Box 1, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 2: Swiss Alpine Club membership card, July 20, 1954. Box 1, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 3: Photo of the Matterhorn peak, Switzerland. Box 3, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 3: Photo of the Matterhorn peak, Switzerland. Box 3, Lothar Kolbig papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Lothar Kolbig arrived in the U.S. from Germany in 1924. He was a young man with ten dollars in his pocket seeking a new life. Kolbig took up mountain climbing as a hobby and became a charter member of the Chicago Mountaineering Club.

Over time, his travels took him to mountain peaks on five continents. He summitted the Matterhorn in Switzerland and climbed in the Hindu Kush in Afghanistan.

While climbing Mount Athabaska in the Canadian Rockies he had a narrow brush with death. He fell through thin snow into a crevasse. Fortunately, he was able to use his ice axe to facilitate an escape.

His fall didn’t deter him. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and to the top of Pisco Peak in the Andes. Kolbig took delight in sharing films and photos of his travels with others.

You can climb mountains vicariously by reading the Lothar Kolbig papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
