Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 300: Wind River Missionary – John Roberts Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM MDT
Image 1: John Roberts and Shoshone girls at the Shoshone Mission School, 1900. Box 3, John Roberts papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Wind River Missionary - John Roberts Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: John Roberts and Shoshone girls at the Shoshone Mission School, 1900. Box 3, John Roberts papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: The Lord’s Prayer, translated into Shoshone. Box 2, John Roberts papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Wind River Missionary - John Roberts Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: The Lord’s Prayer, translated into Shoshone. Box 2, John Roberts papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

John Roberts was a missionary clergyman of the Episcopal Church. He spent more than sixty years working on the Wind River Reservation until his death in 1949.

Roberts arrived by stagecoach from Green River accompanied only by his dog. Due to the great blizzard of 1883, the trip from Green River to the reservation took eight days. His arrival was greeted with skepticism by the Shoshone. Gradually, he was able to build a chapel and a small one room school.

Then, in 1887, Chief Washakie set aside 160 acres of land for the site of a permanent school for Shoshone girls. Roberts worked with two Shoshone translators, Charles Lajoe and Enga-Barrie. Together they translated Episcopalian religious texts into Shoshone.

See the John Roberts papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about his work as a Wind River missionary.

