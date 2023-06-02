© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 297: Grand Teton National Park – Merrill J. Mattes Papers

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM MDT
Image 1: Map of Grand Teton National Park, March 10, 1942. Box 1, Merrill J. Mattes papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 2: Cover of “Grand Teton National Park” brochure, prepared by the National Park Service, March 10, 1942. Box 1, Merrill J. Mattes papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 3: Photo of fishermen at Jackson Lake, Grand Teton National Park, June 15, 1941. Box 1, Merrill J. Mattes papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Image 4: Photo of the Tetons from the edge of Jackson lake, June 11, 1941. Box 1, Merrill J. Mattes papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Grand Teton National Park is one of the most beautiful spots in Wyoming. It was originally a Native American hunting ground. Eventually, British and American fur traders were drawn to the area for its exceptionally bountiful populations of beaver.

In the mid 1800s, homesteaders began to settle in the valley and surveying parties named many of the area’s mountain peaks and lakes.

In 1929 the Grand Teton National Park itself was established by an act of Congress. The original park did not include Jackson Hole and was one third the size of the current park. Visitors from across the U.S. flocked to the park to admire the landscape and view wildlife.

Shiras’ moose were commonly seen as well as herds of elk or wapiti. The first park services and ranger station were established at Jenny Lake.

Learn about the history of Grand Teton National Park in the Merrill J. Mattes papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

