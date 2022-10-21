© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 273: Summiting Mount Everest – Luther G. Jerstad papers

Published October 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT
Summiting Mount Everest - Luther G. Jerstad Papers image1.jpg
1 of 2  — Summiting Mount Everest - Luther G. Jerstad Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: Newspaper article featuring Luther Jerstad, May 21, 1966. Box 1, Luther G. Jerstad papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Summiting Mount Everest - Luther G. Jerstad Papers image2.jpg
2 of 2  — Summiting Mount Everest - Luther G. Jerstad Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Magazine article written by Luther Jerstad describing his experiences on Mount Everest, February 1964. Box 1, Luther G. Jerstad papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Some people have the urge to climb the highest peaks on earth. Luther Jerstad was one of them. Jerstad described climbing as the chance to pit “intelligence, skill and resourcefulness against the relentless forces of nature”.

A team of American climbers and sherpas spent months acclimating in base camps in Nepal prior to the Mount Everest summit attempts of May of 1963.

Harrowing experiences were the order of the day. Avalanches were frequent. The collapse of an ice wall killed climber Jake Breitenbach, a 27-year-old from Wyoming. It took seven agonizing hours to make the final push to the top. And Jerstad and his climbing partner ran out of oxygen at the summit. The descent back to camp was equally challenging. Four members of the team had to spend the night on the exposed mountain, without tents or sleeping bags.

Explore the Luther G. Jerstad papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the first American expedition to summit Mount Everest.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media