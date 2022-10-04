© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 271: The Addams Family – David Levy papers

Published October 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT
Image 1: The pilot script for The Addams Family television show, titled “A Cup of Kindness”, December 13, 1963. Box 11, David Levy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 2: Call sheet from the “Lurch’s Grand Romance” episode of The Addams Family television show, February 25, 1966. Box 10, David Levy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Image 3: Script from the first season of The Addams Family television show, titled “The Winning of Morticia Addams”, March 19, 1965. Box 7, David Levy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Mention the television show The Addams Family and millions of people will think of the catchy, finger snapping theme song. Or they can imagine the gloomy, turreted Victorian mansion that served as the set for the show.

Beginning in 1964, ABC broadcast the Friday night episodes. Viewers were introduced to a creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky family, the Addams.

David Levy was the executive producer of the sitcom. It was based on the cartoons from the New Yorker Magazine created by Charles Addams. Levy and the writers of the show wanted to create characters that had depth, while still maintaining the satirical nature of the original cartoons.

The show featured a close-knit family known for their peculiar interests and macabre habits. Their servants, Thing and Lurch, were equally bizarre. John Astin played Gomez, the father of the household. Carolyn Jones played his wife, Morticia.

See scripts from The Addams Family in David Levy’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

