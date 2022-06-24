© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 264: Nuremberg Trials – Murray C. Bernays papers

Published June 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image1.jpg
1 of 3  — Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: A photo of Colonel Murray Bernays and Colonel John Amen preparing for the Nuremberg Trials, 1945. Box 6, Murray C. Bernays papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image2.jpg
2 of 3  — Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Draft of an article about the Nuremberg Trials for Reader’s Digest magazine written by Murray Bernays, November 25, 1945. Box 6, Murray C. Bernays papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image3.jpg
3 of 3  — Nuremberg Trials - Murray C. Bernays Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Document prepared by the United Nations War Crimes Commission, June 14, 1944. Box 6, Murray C. Bernays papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

During World War II, Nazis committed genocide and other horrific war crimes. But until the Nuremberg Trials of 1945, never had an international court of law been convened to try war criminals. Murray C. Bernays, a colonel in the U.S. War Department, was one of the lawyers that helped establish the framework for the trials.

The governments of the United States, Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union and 14 other countries all came to an agreement. The crimes committed by the Nazi SS and Gestapo were so reprehensible they were categorized as crimes against humanity.

While some questioned the need for any trial at all, Bernays argued that democratic traditions required the kind of integrity and justice that a courtroom offers.

The defendants in the Nuremberg trials were accused of violations of the rules of war as regulated by the Hague Conventions.

See the Murray C. Bernays Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the planning of the Nuremberg Trials.

