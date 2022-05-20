© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 259: Calamity Jane – William C. Rogers papers

Published May 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM MDT
Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image1.jpg
1 of 3  — Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image1.jpg
Photo of Calamity Jane. Box 7, William C. Rogers papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image2.jpg
2 of 3  — Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image2.jpg
Newspaper article about Calamity Jane from the Post Telegraph, Princeton, Missouri, July 30, 1953. Box 1, William C. Rogers papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image3.jpg
3 of 3  — Calamity Jane - William C. Rogers Papers image3.jpg
Program from Calamity Jane Day, held in Princeton, Missouri, the birthplace of Calamity Jane, September 30, 1966. Box 6, William C. Rogers papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Separating fact from fiction is a challenge when it comes to Calamity Jane. It is believed that she was born as Martha Jane Cannary in 1852.

Stories about her nickname abound. Some legends say that any man who crossed her was likely to reckon with calamity. Jane herself claimed she was given the name after playing a part in a daring rescue of the captain of a military post at Goose Creek, Wyoming.

Regardless of the origins of her name, Calamity was a notorious character in the West. Known to wear pants and ride and shoot like a man, she was also a bullwhacker and occasional pony express rider. She traveled throughout Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota and associated with both “Buffalo Bill” Cody and “Wild Bill” Hickok.

Her legend lives on in films, books and even video games.

Read the William C. Rogers papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the phenomenon of Calamity Jane.

Tags

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media