Memorial events planned for former Sen. Al Simpson

Memorial events for former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson are planned across the state in the coming weeks.

Simpson died in Cody on March 14 at the age of 93.

Simpson will lie in honor at the Capitol in Cheyenne Thursday, March 27 from 9 a.m. and 8 p.m and Friday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m, with public access. The viewing will conclude with a family prayer service.

Simpson’s alma mater, the University of Wyoming, will hold a public celebration of life on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at UW’s Arena-Auditorium. It’ll be hosted by Simpson’s family and simulcast on TV and online by Wyoming PBS.

“The family is excited to welcome the many friends and community members who wish to commemorate Dad’s life with us at this celebration of life,” Colin Simpson, Al and Ann Simpson’s son, said in a UW press release . “This venue allows enough room for everyone who wishes to join us in remembering our dad, who touched so many people in different ways. His passion for the people of Wyoming and beyond is apparent in the outpouring of love and support we have received. We are very grateful for the university’s friendship in making this possible.”

A memorial service is planned for Monday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody. Overflow seating will be available at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. A public reception and free open house at the Center will follow the service.

“Dad never met a stranger and never forgot a face or a name,” said Bill Simpson, Al and Ann Simpson’s eldest son. “So, it feels right to celebrate his memory with as many friends as possible. Our family is very appreciative of the many people and organizations making arrangements for events across the state to honor Dad and commemorate his wonderful legacy.”

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Center of the West, Spirit Mountain Hospice House and the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.