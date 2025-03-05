Gordon signs insurance and tax related bills

Gov. Mark Gordon signed five bills into law on Wednesday. The majority had to do with insurance and tax codes.

One provides tax exemptions for surviving parents of Gold Star veterans, also known as military veterans.

Another allows third parties to access dental care service plans to pay with a virtual credit card.

Thursday is the last scheduled day of this year’s legislative session .

The governor signed the following bills on March 5. Click this link and search by bill number or title to see drafts of the bill. A regularly updated list of bills Gordon has signed, let become into law without his signature and vetoed is here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

SEA0064 SF0050 Insurance holding company regulations-amendments

SEA0065 SF0052 Insurance amendments.

SEA0066 SF0097 Trust code revisions.

SEA0068 SF0102 Surviving parents of gold star veterans-exemptions.

SEA0069 SF0158 Virtual credit cards and network leasing-dental services.

