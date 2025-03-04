Wyoming will not call for a convention amending the U.S. Constitution

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming lawmakers have voted against calling for a rare national convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters of calling a convention saw this as a way to limit federal power, and give more control to the states.

“The tendency is for the larger, more powerful government to take advantage of the smaller government,” said Rep. Daniel Singh (R-Cheyenne) on the House floor last week.

But critics worried that amending the Constitution could result in a runaway convention that could harm our democracy.

“This could be the colossally largest mistake we’ve made in here,” Rep. Thomas Kelly (R-Sheridan). “The United States Constitution is not broken.”

Many said Congress should be the one to propose amendments, as it has historically done.

Article V of the constitution says states can also call for a convention, if 34 are on board. That measure has never been tested, but now 19 states — including Utah and Arizona — have called for a convention to create term limits for federal officials and limit national spending and regulation.

This is the closest Wyoming has come to joining that list, but Senate Resolution 1 failed in the House 25 to 32.

Idaho is still considering calling for a convention.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.