Future federal cutbacks could slow water improvement upgrades in Wyoming

The Trump-Vance administration’s desire to cut federal funding may slow water treatment plant upgrades in the Equality State.

Justin Schilling with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities said since COVID and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, there’s been a lot of federal funding for cities to improve water infrastructure.

“ A lot of folks really felt like they were in a position where they had found some solutions, especially some that had had long standing water issues,” he said.

Schilling said Trump’s attempt this week to freeze federal loans and grant dollars makes the status of future planned upgrades uncertain.

There is some state funding through the Office of State Land and Investments’ Mineral and Royalty Grant Program , but he said that’s more for when a town is in a total system failure.

Meeteetse is planning on replacing a water tank and adding a new one, among other upgrades. Public Works Director Shawn Christopherson said the city is exploring future federal grants, but if those aren’t available, improvements could be scaled back.

Christopherson said the water treatment plant was built in the early 2000s. He estimates that usage quadruples in the summer with people watering, and planned upgrades could help relieve some of the pressure.

“ It puts a lot more demand on our water treatment plant, so the extra storage and then future growth would be … really beneficial,” he said.