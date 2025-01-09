Hageman, Barrasso and Lummis take on new roles going into the 119th Congress

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Members of Wyoming's D.C. delegation have new leadership roles going into this year's Congress.

Rep. Harriet Hageman will serve as the chair of the Anti-Woke Caucus in the House. It will work with the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to end what a press release from Hageman calls “radical leftist ideologies.”

Hageman was also appointed chair of the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries within the House Committee on Natural Resources . She will also serve on the Subcommittee on Energy and Natural Resources .

She previously chaired the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs during her last term in office. Hageman also served on the House Judiciary Committee , but a full roster for the new Congress has yet to be released.

Sen. John Barrasso will continue to serve on the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources , the Committee on Finance and the Committee on Foreign Relations .

In the last congressional session, Barrasso was the ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, meaning he led the minority members of that group. The Republican Party now holds the majority in all three of these committees.

Barasso was also recently sworn in as Senate Majority Whip . That’s the second most senior position in Senate Republican leadership.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis will continue to serve on three committees : Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and Environment and Public Works.

She also joined the Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus in December, which will work with the DOGE Department in its efforts to cut federal spending.