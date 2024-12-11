Lummis to join Musk, Ramaswamy’s waste-cutting caucus

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced last week that she will be a founding member of the Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus associated with the incoming Trump administration’s mission to reduce government waste.

Lummis will be in a group of lawmakers set to be chaired by Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican. The House version of the caucus already has several dozen members. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, is set to chair a similar subcommittee.

Lummis’ office said the group’s goal would be to “rein in the federal government’s wasteful spending and hold unelected bureaucrats accountable to the American people.”

Congresspeople would do so by supporting legislative suggestions from tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, leaders of Trump’s similarly named advisory group, the Department of Government Efficiency, announced in November and named after a cryptocurrency meme.