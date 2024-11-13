UW women’s volleyball team forfeits again to rival team with a trans athlete

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming (UW) women’s volleyball team forfeited another match against San José State University last week.

UW’s Athletic Department issued a short statement announcing the forfeiture but without giving a reason.

The team forfeited its last game against California-based San José in October after news came out that the team allegedly had a transgender athlete.

This week, the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus applauded the second forfeit on social media , saying “We commend UW for again standing up for what's right.”

Before this season’s controversy, records indicate UW’s team had already played San José and their trans athlete in 2022.

There was no conflict about the decision to do so in that year.

