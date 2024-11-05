Voters on the Wind River Reservation have their eyes on House District 33

House District 33 will decide whether or not there’s Indigenous representative in the Wyoming Legislature. Incumbent Sarah Penn (R-Fort Washakie) is facing a challenge from Democrat and Eastern Shoshone tribal member Ivan Posey there, for a district that represents a big chunk of the Wind River Reservation.

That race – and the uncertainty of the national election – were on the minds of some voters casting their ballots at the Fort Washakie High School gym on the Wind River Reservation the morning of the election.

Suzanne Presgrove is Northern Arapaho and lives on the nearby Old Wind River Highway. She’s supporting Posey.

“I've known him most of my life and he's a really good person,” she said. “I think he'll do good. He's smart and he's a veteran and he's for Indigenous people.”

Presgrove added that she hopes the community gets out and casts their votes.

When asked about changes she’d like to see in the Legislature next year, she said there were “too many.”

“It would be nice if everything would change, but it takes time and it takes people, good people to realize,” she said.

Kevin Ferris lives on the reservation and is a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

“I like to vote. Been voting since I've been 18,” he said. “It's something I do every time I get the chance to vote. Make my voice matter, hopefully.”

As for this election?

“Today is kind of a little crazy, [with] everything that's going on in the world,” he said. “I don’t know, tough one to choose from now. All this rhetoric going on, these crazy politicians, they're just crazy. So, I don't know. It's a tough one to decide, but hopefully everybody makes the right decision.”

Connor Eckhout grew up in Michigan and moved to Wyoming in 2017.

He was excited to cast his ballot for former Pres. Donald Trump and said he was feeling “super positive” about the election.

“Very hopeful,” he said. “I feel good.”

Richard Baldes is Eastern Shoshone and lives in Fort Washakie.

“If Trump gets in, I'm worried about what's going to happen to this country,” he said. “We've got Kamala [Harris], and she’s got to win. I'm scared.”

Baldes said he thinks Trump is a “racist” and a “bigot.”

“The way he treats women, ‘grab them by the crotch,’ come on. You’ve got women and a lot of people of color voting for him, and I can't understand that. I cannot understand that.”

Baldes wasn’t optimistic about changes he’d hope to see in the Legislature this upcoming year.

“Not really, I think it's a mess, too,” he said. “I hate to be so pessimistic, but reality is reality and that's the way it is.”

His parting thoughts were: “Vote for the buffalo.”

Denise Moss is Northern Arapaho and works in special education at the Fort Washakie School. She said she was excited to vote for Posey.

“He’s looking out for more of the reservation,” she said.

As far as changes in the Legislature, Moss said she’d like to see more support for schools and especially for special education.

Ernie Posey lives on the reservation and said he’s excited to vote for Harris as well as for his brother, Posey, for HD 33.

“I was trying to get here by 7 a.m., but I had to wait for a ride, so it was too cold to walk over here,” he said. “But I’m really excited.”

He said wants more focus on Indigenous issues in the Legislature moving forward.

“I would like to see the Native American voice more out there,” he said. “More of our grievances listened to and attended to.”