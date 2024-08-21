Wyoming’s incumbent U.S. Congress members move ahead to the General Election

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Barrasso easily won against his Republican opponents, Reid Rasner and John Holtz. Barrasso rounded up around 68 percent of the votes while Rasner, the next highest challenger, gathered around 25 percent.

Barrasso has been in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He was endorsed by former Pres. Donald Trump – but not by the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus. He will run against Democrat Scott Morrow in the General Election on Nov. 5. Morrow ran an uncontested primary.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman beat challenger Steven Helling by nearly 60 percent. Hageman beat Liz Cheney for the seat in 2022.