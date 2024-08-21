© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s incumbent U.S. Congress members move ahead to the General Election

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 21, 2024 at 12:05 AM MDT
Side by side photos of John Barrasso and Harriet Hageman
Will Walkey
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Barrasso easily won against his Republican opponents, Reid Rasner and John Holtz. Barrasso rounded up around 68 percent of the votes while Rasner, the next highest challenger, gathered around 25 percent.

Barrasso has been in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He was endorsed by former Pres. Donald Trump – but not by the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus. He will run against Democrat Scott Morrow in the General Election on Nov. 5. Morrow ran an uncontested primary.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman beat challenger Steven Helling by nearly 60 percent. Hageman beat Liz Cheney for the seat in 2022.

Hageman received endorsements from both former Pres. Donald Trump and the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus. In the general election, Hageman will run against Democrat Kyle Cameron, who ran unopposed in her primary.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she's not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
