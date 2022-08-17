Hageman celebrates landslide victory in GOP congressional primary 

All eyes were glued to television sets showing Fox News at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center on Tuesday evening as votes started to trickle in from across the Cowboy State. But it turned out to be an early night for Harriet Hageman’s campaign. Cheney conceded the race just before 8:30 p.m.

“Today, Wyoming has spoken,” Hageman said to roaring applause and blaring music.

Hageman carried all but two counties–Albany and Teton–in a convincing win over Cheney.

In her victory speech, she told the crowd that she wants to protect water rights, property rights, and constitutional rights if she cruises to another win over the Democratic Party nominee in November.

She also took several not-so-subtle jabs at Liz Cheney, saying, “if you are going to claim to live in Wyoming, you’d better damn well live in Wyoming.”

“Wyoming has drawn a line in the sand that if we put you in power, you will be accountable to us, you will answer to us, and you will do what is in our best interest,” Hageman said. “And if you don’t, we will fire you.”

Hageman also thanked former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans for their endorsements, which she argued helped propel her to victory.