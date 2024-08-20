Primary Election Live Blog

Update 5:40 p.m. - Wyoming voters fielding campaign mailers and ads

Many voters have been receiving election-related mailers and ads on social media for weeks.

One circulating today on Facebook is from a national advocacy nonprofit called Convention of States Action. The group wants to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and impose new term limits for federal officials, among other priorities.

Campaign finance reports show the group spent just over $70,000 in Wyoming this year.

Another ad circulating on Facebook is from the more moderate wing of the state GOP, the Wyoming Caucus. It blasts an out-of-state advocacy group for sending mailers attacking more moderate Republican candidates.

The Wyoming Caucus PAC has spent $200,000 in this year’s primary election . Campaign finance reports also show that Gov. Mark Gordon gave the PAC $30,000.

Update 5:30 p.m. – Jackson voters look down ballot

Voters in Jackson headed to the polls at the Teton County Library today.

Many, like Nanci Stevenson, stressed the importance of voting, but especially in local elections.

“I feel really positive about voting today. It's a very important vote. I'm 66 years old and I think I was probably in my 50s before I realized the importance of down-ballot voting,” said Stevenson. “Especially things like in this community, county commissioner, things like that. I think it's super, super important.”

Others voiced some frustration with recent changes to voting laws .

“I feel like I'm constrained a little bit,” said Chuck Harris. “I'm registered as a Republican. I didn't get around to changing my registration before May 15. That goofy new law kept me from voting for Democrats today. Normally, I could switch parties at [the] election station, and I can't today, so I didn't have much to vote on.”

Update 5:00 p.m. – Some Wyoming voters express frustration with new party affiliation election law

A new election law is tripping up some voters in Wyoming. Registered voters needed to declare party affiliation back in May to vote the ballot of their choice in the primary election on Aug. 20.

“Everything ran very smoothly,” according to voter Ann Fitzgerald of Laramie. “The only thing I was frustrated with, that put a damper on it for me, is last year I changed parties in order to be able to vote for Liz Cheney against [Harriet] Hageman. Then I forgot to change parties back and I missed the deadline.

Another voter in Laramie, Amber, agreed. “I'm just a little frustrated that we weren't allowed to change our party affiliation,” she said. “Previously, with the election, with the presidency, and this year, I'd like to switch back to my previous party affiliation and wasn't able to. So it was a little frustrating to not be able to register with the candidates I'd like to. I ended up using the write-in ballot as an option to still vote for the ones that I had wanted to. So I still feel good that I was able to vote today.”

Last year, Wyoming lawmakers passed a bill that made so-called crossover voting harder by restricting how close to an election voters can change their party affiliation. Voters now have to change their affiliation before candidates file to run for office. This year, that day fell on May 15. This is the first election since the law was passed.

Wyoming voters will be able to vote for their candidate of choice – regardless of party affiliation – in the general election in November.

Update 4:00 p.m. – Three politicians on how the Wyoming primary will affect the statehouse’s balance of power

The results of today’s primary could determine the balance of power within the Wyoming GOP. The more conservative House Freedom Caucus needs at least six seats to take a majority in the state House.

Wyoming Public Radio reached out to representatives from three voting blocs in the Wyoming Legislature to consider how this election is different from past cycles and what it means for next year’s legislative session.

Sen. Fred Baldwin (R-Kemmerer) tends to align with the more moderate wing of the Wyoming GOP, the Wyoming Caucus. He says he’s seeing more personal attacks – and out of state spending – than in previous years.

“It's much more notable this time than it's been in the past,” said Baldwin. “So, yeah, I think it's been unpredictable in the past, but I think it's not been as divisive and competitive as what we're seeing this time.”

Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) is the chair of the more conservative Freedom Caucus.

“I would really hope, as I always do, that the legislature would be more closely a representation of the people of Wyoming,” Bear said. “I do believe that no matter what the outcome, that's more likely to happen because more and more people are becoming familiar with what's happening in Cheyenne.”

Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie) says today’s primary will tell us a lot about the direction of the Wyoming Legislature for the next few years.

“There's obviously been a tremendous tension over on the majority side between the Wyoming Caucus and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus ,” Rothfuss said. “This election will decide which way the people of Wyoming want to go.”

Update 3:30 p.m. – Hearing from voters outside the Cody Recreation Center

Retired, rural voters in the Cody area are concerned about rising property taxes and the high cost of living. A handful of voters at a polling place at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center talked about the issues that matter to them and how the voting process went on primary election day.

“The process here is pretty easy. Since we voted last time we were on the rolls, so we didn't have to re-register,” said John Tanaka, who lives just outside of Cody. He was glad to vote for Sen. John Barasso because “he's not real extreme one way or the other.”

Tanaka’s biggest concern this election is property taxes. “Our property taxes have doubled in the last three years and makes it a little harder when you're retired. The income stays the same, but taxes go up. It's not impacting us a whole lot; we can afford the increase. It just means we can't do other fun things with our time.”

Donald Ciskie lives in town and said that the cost of housing and utilities is a major concern for him. “Electricity rates have gone up so dang much and because I'm on social security, and I'm limited on what I can spend, so that really affects my life,” said Ciskie. He said his daughter and son-in-law tried to move to Cody from Texas but couldn’t stay because of the rising cost of housing. “If we had more jobs around here for people to stay, or they could stay with their families. That's pretty dang important.”

Retiree Rita Mainini lives in Cody. “I voted for candidates that would have a biblical worldview,” Mainini said. “I just believe that they would do the right thing when they're in office and not stray from what they're supposed to do for the people. If any candidate is pro-life, then that tells me a lot about that candidate. We had the abortion bill that went into law a couple years ago and it's still not into effect. So I hope that things can be done so that would go into effect in the state of Wyoming.”

Update 3:00 p.m. – Checking in with voters in Lander

Voters flocked to the polls at the high school gymnasium in Lander this morning for the state’s primary election. Spirits were high as community members donned “I voted” stickers and red, white and blue clothing.

Fremont County is a conservative stronghold, but it’s more purple than many other parts of the Cowboy State. It’s also home to some of the most contentious battles for state lawmaker seats, largely between members of the Freedom Caucus and the more moderate Wyoming Caucus.

“I feel the Freedom Caucus is an outside influence in the state of Wyoming. We need to be very careful of their agenda,” said Kellie Webb, director of a behavioral health program called Doya Natsu Healing Center out of Fort Washakie. “Being engaged in every aspect of your life, whether it’s local politics or national politics, we have to become aware, we have to be critical thinkers and we have to search out the information and not just get what we’re fed.”

“Nationally, it’s very divisive, doesn’t seem like anyone can get along to get things done,” said Carl Huhnke, who got to bring his grandson to vote for the first time. “Locally, it’s not as bad as nationally, but I’ve seen a lot more negativity in our local elections, which I don’t like. You’re either pushed far right or you’re pushed far left. Again when you do that it’s hard to get things done.”

“I think we needed some different choices. We need to change in my opinion. Our government is in a bad mess,” said Glenn Troester. He’s retired and says democracy is at an all-time low. “I think spending’s out of control, taxes are out of control, our economy is in a poor state of affairs. It’s not about consideration of our country any longer, it’s a personal thing.”

Update 1 p.m. – Happy primary election day, Wyoming!

Wyomingites head to the polls today for primary elections. On the ballot: every seat in the state House, 15 state Senate seats, a U.S. Senate and a U.S. House seat, and many town and county positions.

This page will carry updates throughout the day with results, analysis and context. We’ll also broadcast election results throughout the night on the radio.

Before the polls opened this morning, about 16 percent of registered voters had already turned in absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office .

New this year: voters will need a valid ID to vote or register to vote. Also new: Wyoming is having a closed primary, meaning registered voters needed to declare a party affiliation back in May to be able to vote the party ticket of their choice. New voters can still register today .

Polls close at 7 p.m. today – any eligible elector in line at that time shall be allowed to vote. Absentee ballots must be turned in by that deadline.