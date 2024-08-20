Jackson voters on the importance of down-ballot voting

Wyoming voters headed to the polls today for the state’s primary election. Jackson Hole Community Radio’s Jenna McMurtry stopped by and caught up with some of the voters at the Teton County Library in Jackson.

Editor’s Note: This story has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Nanci Stevenson: I feel really positive about voting today. It's a very important vote. I'm 66 years old and I think I was probably in my 50s before I realized the importance of down-ballot voting. Especially things like in this community, county commissioner, things like that. I think it's super, super important. And we're going to make progress.

I've been in Jackson for 12 years. Prior to that, I've been all over the place.

My occupation? I'm an author. I write books for young teens. I also work for Off Square Theater Company.

Jenna McMurtry: Were there any particular issues or candidates that brought you out today?

NS: Absolutely. Natalia Macker. I really want her to be able to stay. She's working really hard on things that are very important to me, one of them being women's rights, child care. I was a single mom when my kids were young. I was a single mom and really would have benefited from having somebody like her fighting for child care costs, things like that, making it a possibility for people like me to actually work and have a job and have my children safe. Also, affordable housing. That's huge, huge, huge to me.

Chuck Harris: Been here 45 years, mostly in the medical field. Ran a medical clinic up in Grand Teton Park and worked down at that clinic at the base of the ski hill, and was part of an emergent care in the hospital and air ambulance. And it's been home for a long time.

NS: How do you feel about how voting went today?

CH: I feel like I'm constrained a little bit. I'm registered as a Republican. I didn't get around to changing my registration before May 15 . That goofy new law kept me from voting for Democrats today. Normally, I could switch parties at [the] election station, and I can't today, so I didn't have much to vote on.

I knew that it was coming up. It was just poor planning in early May before anybody had actually announced. And I think it's a goofy law to restrict that.

Nico McGee: I'm from Jackson. I'm just about to leave for college, so currently no occupation. It's my first time, so it's exciting for sure.

JM: Were there any particular candidates or issues that brought you out?

NM: More just feeling the responsibility of voting. Not necessarily local candidates, more for the general election. I feel a little bit more polarized, I guess. But, yeah, nothing too serious for the county.

JM: Is there anything you're specifically looking for in the larger elections, if that’s what you're focused on?

NM: Yeah, I'd say just trying to maintain consistency in politics. Not just ruining them or not just changing everything every time. So, making sure that I'm voting for a candidate that's gonna maybe look at the bigger picture, not just the now, and look at everything. Look at everything less selfishly.