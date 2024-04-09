Wyoming Supreme Court declines to take up state abortion case

The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to rule on the future of abortion access in the state.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens had asked the high court to decide if the state’s near-total and medical abortion bans, passed by the state legislature last year, are constitutional. The laws have been blocked from going into effect while challenges to them make their way through the courts.

But the supreme court said in a Tuesday morning notice that the district judge did not provide the facts necessary to weigh in on issues, such as whether the abortion laws violate Wyomingites’ religious liberty.

The court acknowledged that it will likely be required, at some point, to assess the constitutionality of the state’s abortion bans, but said the district court should make a ruling first.

Chelsea’s Fund Executive Director Christine Lichtenfels, one of the plaintiffs suing the state to protect reproductive rights, emphasized in an email that abortion remains legal in Wyoming.

“Wyoming women continue – for now – to be able to make their own health care decisions and retain the bodily autonomy key to their freedom and equality,” Lichtenfels wrote. “We remain confident that Wyoming’s values of freedom and equality, embodied in the Wyoming Constitution, will continue to protect Wyoming women from governmental overreach.”

This story will be updated with more information.