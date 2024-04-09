© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Wyoming Supreme Court declines to take up state abortion case

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:34 PM MDT
Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens listens to arguments during a hearing on Wyoming's abortion laws.
Kathryn Ziesig
/
Jackson Hole News&Guide
Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens listens to arguments during a hearing on Wyoming's abortion laws.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to rule on the future of abortion access in the state.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens had asked the high court to decide if the state’s near-total and medical abortion bans, passed by the state legislature last year, are constitutional. The laws have been blocked from going into effect while challenges to them make their way through the courts.

But the supreme court said in a Tuesday morning notice that the district judge did not provide the facts necessary to weigh in on issues, such as whether the abortion laws violate Wyomingites’ religious liberty.

The court acknowledged that it will likely be required, at some point, to assess the constitutionality of the state’s abortion bans, but said the district court should make a ruling first.

Chelsea’s Fund Executive Director Christine Lichtenfels, one of the plaintiffs suing the state to protect reproductive rights, emphasized in an email that abortion remains legal in Wyoming.

“Wyoming women continue – for now – to be able to make their own health care decisions and retain the bodily autonomy key to their freedom and equality,” Lichtenfels wrote. “We remain confident that Wyoming’s values of freedom and equality, embodied in the Wyoming Constitution, will continue to protect Wyoming women from governmental overreach.”

This story will be updated with more information.
Tags
Politics & Government abortionAbortion PillsWyoming Supreme Court
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is KHOL's senior reporter and managing editor. A lot of her work focuses on housing and local politics, but also women's health — and whatever else she finds interesting. You can hear her reporting around the country and region on NPR, Wyoming Public Radio and community radio stations around the west. She hails from Bend, Oregon, where she reported for outlets such as the Atlantic, High Country News and Oregon Public Broadcasting. In her free time, you can find Hanna scaling rock walls or adventuring in the mountains.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Related Content