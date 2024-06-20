© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

SLIB okays funds to fix failing Wheatland water tower

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT
A water tank towers over a residential street lined with cars and trees
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
This water tower, which holds a million gallons of water, has needed repairs for years. In Wheatland, Wyoming.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The State Lands and Investment Board (SLIB) approved the funds needed to repair a failing million-gallon water tower in Wheatland. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) said the $2 million came from a mix of Mineral Royalty Grants and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds after a meeting in Cheyenne on Thursday.

The water tower's problems were well known by local officials and residents. But even after passing a six-penny tax and raising water rates for customers, the town couldn't raise the money to repair the ailing tank.

Lawmakers had voted to use ARPA funds to repair the tank during the final days of this year's legislative budget session. But Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed the funds, saying that the State Lands and Investment Board was "aware of Wheatland's situation, and was eager to help."

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government wheatlandGovernor Mark GordonAmerican Rescue Planwater infrastructure
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
