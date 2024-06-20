SLIB okays funds to fix failing Wheatland water tower

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The State Lands and Investment Board (SLIB) approved the funds needed to repair a failing million-gallon water tower in Wheatland. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) said the $2 million came from a mix of Mineral Royalty Grants and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds after a meeting in Cheyenne on Thursday.

The water tower's problems were well known by local officials and residents. But even after passing a six-penny tax and raising water rates for customers, the town couldn't raise the money to repair the ailing tank.

Lawmakers had voted to use ARPA funds to repair the tank during the final days of this year's legislative budget session. But Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed the funds, saying that the State Lands and Investment Board was "aware of Wheatland's situation, and was eager to help."

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.