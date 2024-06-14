Sheridan lawmaker urges Gov. Gordon to call special session to protect state's coal sector

Representative Mark Jennings (R-Sheridan), a member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, has asked Gov. Mark Gordon to call a special session, the second such call in three months.

According to WyoFile reporting, Jennings urged Gordon in a letter to fight the federal government’s proposed plan to end new federal coal leases in the Powder River Basin by 2041. Though production there has declined since 2008, the Basin is the nation's largest supplier of coal, and a boon for Wyoming's economy.

Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette), is also a member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. He said that the majority of Caucus members support Jennings's call for a special session. Bear said that Gordon should initiate a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Bureau of Land Management, to protect Wyoming's energy sector.

"And, to send a message," Bear said. "We need to defend our legacy of supplying the nation with fuel."

In May, Gordon released $300,000 to the Wyoming Energy Authority to fund the state’s ongoing litigation efforts.

