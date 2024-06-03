Grizzly bears continue to expand territory in Wind River Range as recreation increases

In recent years, grizzly bears have expanded into new parts of Wyoming, including the southern reaches of the Wind River Range. That territory increase comes as more people are recreating in the Winds than ever before.

Last year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) estimated there are just over 1,000 grizzlies in the state as the population continues to swell.

For years, the agency has observed the bears in the mountain range, portions of which lie on the Wind River Reservation – although the species has lower densities there than in other parts of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Grizzlies are still listed as federally threatened, though Wyoming officials would like to see them delisted and for management control to be handed to the state.

But many conservation groups want federal protections to remain in place.

“Feels like bears and people are being punished for the successful recovery and conservation of grizzly bears, to the point where they're moving into these areas where they're more prone to get in trouble,” said Dan Thompson, a large carnivore section supervisor for WGFD.

Caitlin Tan / Wyoming Public Media A paw print, likely from a grizzly, in the Upper Green area in Sublette County.

Last September, a backpacker went missing in the Winds near an area where some hikers said a grizzly was repeatedly sighted.

However, there’s still no evidence linking the disappearance to a grizzly encounter.

“The reality of the situation is, with an abundance of bears and an abundance of people, there's always gonna be that potential for conflict,” Thompson said.

In general, Thompson added that when it comes to conflicts with humans, food-conditioned black bears have lately been a bigger problem in the Shoshone National Forest than grizzlies.

He emphasized the importance of making noise when hiking in grizzly habitat, staying on main trails and consulting the agency’s Bear Wise website.

