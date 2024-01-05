As grizzlies continue to expand their range, communities try to prepare and limit future conflicts

"I started reporting on grizzly bears almost right away when I first started at Wyoming Public Radio in 2017. I’ll admit, I knew almost nothing about the bear before then. But as I covered the constant debate of whether the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear should be listed under the Endangered Species Act or not, I met so many people who were passionate about this because of their personal experiences. This story was one that I wanted to report on for a while because the idea of different grizzly populations connecting kept on getting hinted at in conversations. Instead of reporting on what humans thought, this was covering how grizzlies are expanding out of their range and humans are needing to react. Plus, I was able to go out in the field and meet people in person, talk to them for a while and try to get a better understanding of how they feel about grizzlies expanding. And that is definitely my favorite part of reporting."

