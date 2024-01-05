© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
As grizzlies continue to expand their range, communities try to prepare and limit future conflicts

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:14 PM MST
A man and a woman stand in front of a green park area.
Kamila Kudelska
/
Wyoming Public Media
Erin Edge and Chris Servheen in Greenough Park in the Rattlesnake Community of Missoula, Montana.

"I started reporting on grizzly bears almost right away when I first started at Wyoming Public Radio in 2017. I’ll admit, I knew almost nothing about the bear before then. But as I covered the constant debate of whether the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear should be listed under the Endangered Species Act or not, I met so many people who were passionate about this because of their personal experiences. This story was one that I wanted to report on for a while because the idea of different grizzly populations connecting kept on getting hinted at in conversations. Instead of reporting on what humans thought, this was covering how grizzlies are expanding out of their range and humans are needing to react. Plus, I was able to go out in the field and meet people in person, talk to them for a while and try to get a better understanding of how they feel about grizzlies expanding. And that is definitely my favorite part of reporting."

Read the original story.
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
